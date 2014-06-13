  (+84) 912 390 617
SAVANNAKHET TREKKING

3 DAYS, TREKKING IN SAVANNAKHET

Price contact
Overview

3 DAYS, TREKKING IN SAVANNAKHET 

Itineraries: 3 days/2 nights

Tour Departure: From Savannakhet

 

DAY 1: SAVANNAKHET – MUANG PHIN – BAN VONGSI KEO (L,D)
DAY 2: BAN VONGSI KEO – BAN NHANG (B/L/D)
 DAY 3: BAN NHANG – KENG SAMARTEK – MUANG PHIN – SAVANNAKHET (B,L)

Itinerary

ITINERARY IN DETAILS:

 

DAY 1: SAVANNAKHET – MUANG PHIN – BAN VONGSI KEO (L,D)
In the morning at around 6:30 AM, assemble at the Savannakhet Tourism Office. Drive on National Road No. 9 to Muang Phin for 174 kms. Stopover to visit dinosaur traces at Muang Palan. Arrive at Muang Phin then turn right onto a dusty route to Dong Phu Vieng NBCA for about 17 kms. Here you will leave the car and start to trek along the jungle path.
Picnic lunch en-route.
After lunch continue to trek through mixed forests of various woodland and rocky out-crops. Look out for wildlife along the way. Short rest at Houay Sing River. As you continue to walk, you will see more evidence of village gardens and rice fields. Enter to Ban Vongsi Keo, a Katang minority village. You will be welcomed and your home-stay will begin. Dinner will be prepared by the villagers. Accommodation at a villager’s house.

 

DAY 2: BAN VONGSI KEO – BAN NHANG (B/L/D)
Local breakfast.
At around 6:30 AM, the village guide will lead you to Dong Sakee sacred jungle to discover the rare leaf monkeys (silvered langur) and to see the hornbill bird. On the way back to the village, observe the strange wooden posts, or Lak La Puep clan post. At around 9:30 AM, the long distance trek of over 18 kms will begin. This portions of the trek is interesting because of the richness of the primitive jungle. You can learn and discover the rare herbs and bush fruits along the way.
Picnic lunch at Tham Long cave.
Continue to walk through primitive jungle and glade toward Ban Nhang, the Katang ethnic village located close to the bank of Xebanghieng River. Welcome by the villagers. Bathing and swimming in the river. Dinner and home-stay at a villager’s house.
  

 

DAY 3: BAN NHANG – KENG SAMARTEK – MUANG PHIN – SAVANNAKHET (B,L)

Local breakfast. 

Ride in a long-tail boat to Kaeng La Berng Nang rapids where you can rest and enjoy the forest reaching to the riverside and the white sand beach. Continue to the famous Kaeng Samartek rocky rapids.
Picnic lunch.
Take the pick-up to return to Muang Phin and then to Savannakhet.Walking through primitive forests, rice fields, glades, rivers, rocky out-crops, wildlife watching, collecting forest herbs and products with village guides to add to the meals, boating on the Xebanhieng River, camping and homestay at Katang minority villager's houses. The authenticity of this remote area can be still seen.

 

Inclusions

  • Accommodation in the Savanakhet
  • Local food as mentioned in the program
  • Activities
  • Local guide/English speaking guide 

Exclusions

  • Visa stamping fee on arrival
  • Int’l airport departure tax US$10.00/pax
  • Arrival or departure transfer from/to your hotel
  • Personal expenses
  • Personal insurance 

Calendar

